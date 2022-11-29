Big hearted Doncaster youngster, 7, collects 100 toys to donate to needy children

Seven-year-old Sophia Agate, a pupil at Edlington’s Hill Top Primary Academy, has been collecting gifts for the second year in a row.

Proud mum Kirsty said: “She wants to donate to children who will otherwise not get much, if anything, at all. She did this last year also and got fifty gifts.”

Sophia put together a special list of toys and items on an Amazon wish list, that she felt would make special presents for local children who, sadly, may not get much for Christmas this year.

Sophia Agate has been collecting gifts for needy youngsters in Doncaster.

She encouraged all of her family and friends to choose an item and donate it towards her special cause.