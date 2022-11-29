Big hearted Doncaster youngster, 7, collects 100 toys to donate to needy children
A big-hearted Doncaster youngster has collected more than 100 toys and gifts to donate to less fortunate children in the city this Christmas.
Seven-year-old Sophia Agate, a pupil at Edlington’s Hill Top Primary Academy, has been collecting gifts for the second year in a row.
Proud mum Kirsty said: “She wants to donate to children who will otherwise not get much, if anything, at all. She did this last year also and got fifty gifts.”
Sophia put together a special list of toys and items on an Amazon wish list, that she felt would make special presents for local children who, sadly, may not get much for Christmas this year.
She encouraged all of her family and friends to choose an item and donate it towards her special cause.
Last year, Edlington Town Council surprised Sophia with a certificate and gift as well as arranging for the Mayor of Edlington, Councillor Joan Briggs to meet her.