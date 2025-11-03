Big-hearted Doncaster shop boss to deliver 100 free Christmas dinners again

A big hearted Doncaster shop boss is set to deliver 100 free Christmas dinners to struggling and needy families in the city once again this festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bentley’s Swaran Mini Market is once again offering the festive feasts to the local community which will be distributed via charities and food banks.

In previous years, the dinner pack has included turkey joints, stuffing mix, parsnips, sprouts, gravy, Yorkshire puddings, cabbage, swede, carrots, potatoes and a Yule log.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardav Singh, director of Swaran Mini Market said: “Our store has been at the heart of the community for 40 years and we really wanted to help.

Swaran Mini Mart will be once again serving up free Christmas dinners.

"We have seen how families have been struggling financially during the past few years due to the cost of living crisis and the rate prices are going up and we did not want these struggling families to miss out on or make cutbacks on this important tradition of Christmas dinner.

"We decided that if the ingredients for this dinner were provided to the families than they could participate in this tradition of cooking and eating with the family. We thought that this would be the most hands on way of helping the most neediest in the community.

"We have had great support from our customers and our suppliers who have helped towards the donations to make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope this small gesture has taken the financial pressure off these families so they can enjoy the festive times with their family and friends without the financial burden of having to buy the Christmas dinner.”