Caring Aoife-belle Deere has spent the school summer holidays making curries and chilies with her mum Chloe – and then taking them onto the streets to help give members of the town’s homeless community a hot meal.

The six-year-old from Old Hexthorpe has been helping do chores for pocket money for the last six weeks and Chloe said she was ‘saving for something special.’

She said: “On Thursday, she told me the special thing was to go to Tesco and buy ingredients to make hot and cold food for the homeless.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kind-hearted Aoife belle Deere has been cooking for the town's homeless.

“We did that the same evening and went out Friday and we intend to do the same again.

The pair stocked up on the ingredients, then spent time in the kitchen coming up with piles of hot food which they then took out onto the streets.

"I think it's great that she has come up with this herself at such a vulnerable age,” added Chloe.

"It also raises awareness not to give money in the street because there are people about who will feed these people in crisis.

"She has helped make sandwiches, a huge chilli, rice and curries and she wants to hand deliver them herself.

“I'm immensely proud of her for this act of kindness. A true heart of gold.