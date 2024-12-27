Big hearted Doncaster girl, 11, delivers gifts to needy this Christmas
11-year-old Grace Slack collected up parcels – and is planning to continue her good deeds in 2025.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Well done to amazing Grace who has truly embraced the spirit of Choose Kindness this Christmas by launching a campaign to create festive boxes full of items to support families in need.
“The boxes have been delivered to a number of charities across South Yorkshire and have been so warmly received. Grace plans to continue her Choose Kindness work.
Grace’s proud mum Danielle said: “In the run up to Christmas, Grace has been busy collecting pre-loved items from various sources, wrapping boxes and packaging them up to help support families and individuals. Her campaign has really taken off and she is enjoying seeing the difference she can make to people’s lives.”
