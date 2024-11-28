Big hearted Doncaster firm donates Christmas tree to school after appeal

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:16 BST

A big hearted Doncaster company boss has come to the rescue of a Doncaster school – after handing over a Christmas tree to bring festive cheer to pupils.

Staff at Bentley New Village Primary School put out an emotional message on social media, looking to bring some festive fun to students.

A school spokesperson shared: “We have no Christmas tree for the hall. Does anyone have or know anyone who could donate a large Christmas tree or could help us with a donation to buy a tree please?”

After the Free Press ran the appeal, it was picked up Stewart Olsen, boss of Doncaster recruitment firm Orb Recruitment, which is based in Water Vole Way and who raced to the school in Asquith Road, Bentley with a tree ready for staff and pupils to decorate.

A school spokesperson said: “Thank you so much Stewart from Orb Recruitment we really appreciate your gift.”

