Big-hearted Doncaster care home staff take on fundraising walk

Big hearted staff at a Doncaster care home put their best feet forwad to raise cash to help fund activties for resident.

Sam Lees and her team at The Beeches retirement home in Armthorpe pulled on their shoes to walk to Bawtry – raising a whopping £833.

The cash will be used to help fund a string of events and activities for residents of the care home which is based in Beech Road.

