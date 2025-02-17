Big-hearted daughter of Doncaster food bank boss leaves toys for people to find

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The big-hearted daughter of a Doncaster food bank boss has scattered toys and gifts around a local village – for residents to find.

Jasmine Walker, daughter of Lifeline Against The Breadline food bank boss Kelly Walker, is running random acts of kindness this half term where toys and gifts will be left round Woodlands and surrounding areas.

Clues will be left on the organisation’s Facebook page as to where the items are.

Kelly said: “I am incredibly proud of Jasmine and how she has chosen to take her time off school to help benefit her local community.

Jasmine Walker is leaving gifts and toys around Doncaster for people to find.

"Her selfless actions will benefit so many children this half term. Living in a highly deprived area, I know this will make many children smile.

The 11-year-old says she has more 100 toys to gifts to give away and added: “We hope to share some love this February.”

More details are available at the Facebook page HERE