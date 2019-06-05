A search has been launched to find the relatives of a World War Two Doncaster airman who died in a bombing raid over Germany.

Flight Engineer Joseph Richard Dunn was one of seven Lancaster Bomber crew lost over Berlin on September 3, 1943 at the height of the Second World War.

A Lancaster Bomber.

Now a military historian and film maker is trying to track down relatives of Mr Dunn for a new documentary he is making about the war.

Dr Vernon Williams said: “I wonder if any of the family is still living in the Doncaster area or know a local historian who might know something about Sgt. Dunn or his family?

“I would like to include something in the film about Sgt. Dunn and Doncaster during World War II.”

The pilot was Canadian, the rear gunner was American, and the other five crew were British.

Sgt Dunn’s father and mother were named Alberta and Clara Dunn and his wife was Winifred (nee Wheatley) Dunn, all of Doncaster.

Anyone who can help can email Dr Williams at vwilliams@acu.edu