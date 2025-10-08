Last weekend’s Old Farm derby proved to be the icing on the wedding cake for newly-married Brad Lomas, after his Best Man gave him a ‘both teams to score’ accumulator that landed an extra wedding present of just under £1,000.

Brad's William Hill colleague in the bookies' Broadcast team, Mark Hodges, not only delivered the rings on Saturday, but also picked home teams that spelt out the word W-E-D-D-I-N-G.

Going into Sunday's action at Portman Road, six of the seven both teams to score bets had landed.

When Ipswich’s clash with Norwich finished 3-1, it turned the £20 accumulator into £940 to go into Brad and his new wife Christine's honeymoon fund.

Best Man Mark said: "With us both working for William Hill and being Brad's Best Man, I thought a bet was an apt present!

“I wanted to spell out 'wedding' and looking at the fixtures, I started to piece together the acca (accumulator) from home teams across the weekend.”

Groom Brad said: “Mark was already a great Best Man but following that bet he’s certainly the best Best Man.

“We could have cashed out on Saturday night but thought it would have been a bad omen for the marriage and when Norwich equalised in the 36th minute to land the bet it proved the right decision.”

Mark’s selections across the weekend were home fixtures for Wycombe, Eastleigh, Derby, Doncaster, Ipswich, Notts County and Gateshead – a winning seven-fold.

