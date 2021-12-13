Belly dancing troupe to stage fundraising night for popular Doncaster park

Bellicious will perform at the fundraising night for Sandall Park.

Dancers from Bellicious will be taking to the stage at the social evening in aid of Friends of Sandall Park in the New Year.

Taking place on January 15 from 7pm to 11pm at Armthorpe Community Centre, there will also be music from live band Undercover and a quiz.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 via email at [email protected]

Money raised will go towards the park’s Changing Places toilet campaign.

The aim is to install a special toilet for people with severe disabilities at the park.

Changing Places are specialist toilets designed to be used by people with complex disabilities, their families, and carers.

Larger than a standard accessible toilet, Changing Places feature an adult-sized changing bed and a ceiling hoist.