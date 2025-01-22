Beginners' pole fitness classes are launched in Doncaster
The classes, which are held at Benefit Fitness and Well Being in Rossington are described by organiser Bridie Walker as “a fun way to build strength, flexibility, and confidence.”
She said: “Ready to try something fun, empowering, and completely new?
“Our beginners-only pole fitness Classes are here to help you build confidence, strength, and flexibility – no experience needed.
Sessions are held at the following times
Sundays 11:15am
Sundays 12:30pm
Saturdays at 9:30am
Wednesdays at 7:30pm
She added: “It’s perfect for absolute beginners in a supportive environment and expert instructors who guide you every step of the way.
“Start 2025 with a challenge that’s all about you – spaces are limited, so don’t wait.
You can book into the classes HERE
