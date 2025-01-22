Beginners' pole fitness classes are launched in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Pole classes for beginners have been launched in Doncaster to help people get into shape with “a new and empowering” form of fitness in the city.

The classes, which are held at Benefit Fitness and Well Being in Rossington are described by organiser Bridie Walker as “a fun way to build strength, flexibility, and confidence.”

She said: “Ready to try something fun, empowering, and completely new?

“Our beginners-only pole fitness Classes are here to help you build confidence, strength, and flexibility – no experience needed.

Pole fitness classes have been launched in Doncaster.

Sessions are held at the following times

Sundays 11:15am

Sundays 12:30pm

Saturdays at 9:30am

Wednesdays at 7:30pm

She added: “It’s perfect for absolute beginners in a supportive environment and expert instructors who guide you every step of the way.

“A fun way to build strength, flexibility, and confidence.”

“Start 2025 with a challenge that’s all about you – spaces are limited, so don’t wait.

You can book into the classes HERE

