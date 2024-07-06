Becoming RSPCA volunteer helped me lose weight and enter pageants, says Doncaster beauty queen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster mother-of-one who signed up to become a RSPCA wildlife volunteer has told how the role has helped her shed two stones in weight - and gave her the confidence to take part in beauty pageants.

Charlotte Lister, 36, signed up to become a volunteer with the RSPCA last year after seeing an advert urging people to become a Wildlife Friend.

The volunteers help create habitats and environments where wildlife can thrive and be safe from harm, and promote ways people can help the animals in their neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By signing up, volunteers can join the RSPCA’s million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better in the charity’s 200th anniversary year.

Charlotte Lister's life has been transformed since becoming an RSPCA volunteer.

Charlotte, who works as a PA in Sheffield, said she loves the great outdoors and seeing wildlife so she jumped at the chance of helping to encourage more wild animals into her garden and local community.

She started last year by doing simple tasks to keep animals safe by taking on easy tips such as providing bird feeders, ensuring they were clean, checking any drains to ensure they wouldn’t trap wildlife and ensuring hedgerows were clear for hedgehogs to pass through.

As part of the scheme she also took part in a wildlife survey of her local area and also made improvements in local woodlands, which encouraged her to walk further while also exercising her two dogs Pablo and MJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went from 74 kg to 62 kg, which is ideal for her height of 5 foot 7 inches, and she said she felt so much healthier in mind and body and being outside away from any stresses eased the migraines she was suffering from at the time.

This gave her the confidence to enter beauty pageants - something she had done in the past but her weight and migraines made her feel she was unable to take part again.

But after getting her health back on track she decided to give them another go aged 36 and is now a Miss Great Britain finalist.

“I just started to walk further while doing the role and as I became fitter and went from doing 1km to walking 5km really quickly,” she said. “It was then soon up to 7 and 8 kilometres. It is so enjoyable too as I was exploring trails and woodland I didn't really know about before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I use the skills I learned to encourage wildlife into my garden in local woodland and even build stick houses to encourage insects. My 13-year-old daughter Evie helps and it is really enjoyable spending time together and developing a greater understanding of our local animal community.”

Charlotte said that being with nature has helped her mental wellbeing.

She added: "I have always loved listening to birds singing in the garden and watching bees collecting pollen so being out and about allows us to see so much more. I have spotted deers and various birds - including a heron - and I even encountered a grass snake on two occasions!

"All these sights really helped my mental well-being as it takes my mind away from the stresses and strains of everyday life. It is so therapeutic being outside enjoying the wildlife and my dogs love it as they stay out longer and I walked further which is what made the weight drop off without any effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Evie also takes photographs of some of our wildlife creations which we upload to social media to encourage others to take positive action in their communities.

“It also spurred me to enter beauty pageants as with less weight and migraines I feel more confident in walking and talking, which is obviously a big part of these contests. It really has had such an amazing impact.”

Charlotte moved house recently from Doncaster in South Yorkshire but now plans to take on more wildlife work in her new community which will also enable her to explore the area.

“I signed up to the Great British Spring Clean to help clear up litter which can be life-threatening to wildlife and it is a great way to explore the local area,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really would encourage others to sign up to be Wildlife Friends as it has really improved my life in so many ways. I am learning all the time and enjoying all the sights and sounds of the great outdoors while spending quality time with my pets and my daughter.

“Wildlife Friends is ideal as you can fit your tasks in around your life, you document them with the RSPCA app so you have goals to achieve and you do feel you are making a difference locally."

By becoming a Wildlife Friend people make a pledge to volunteer their time to support, nurture and protect the wildlife with which they share their communities.

RSPCA wildlife expert Rebecca Machin: “This year, as the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday, we’re launching our Million Strong Movement, to encourage, inspire and empower more people to be animal champions, whether that be by donating to us to support our work, rescuing animals in need themselves, or helping wildlife thrive and flourish in their garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to make gardens a better place for wildlife, from removing hazards like netting which can seriously injure or kill, to ensuring that your garden offers an environment that can help a range of wild animals flourish, we have some simple solutions to help create a safe haven outside your back door this summer! By working together, we can create a better world for every animal.”