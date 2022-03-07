Becca joins Doncaster Deaf Trust in new fundraising role

Becca Lynch joins in the newly-created role to help drive the Trust's fundraising efforts, she will be developing a portfolio of fundraisings events such as runs, challenge walks, community led activities, whilst also working with local business in supporting their CSR aspirations through partnering with staff teams and sponsorship opportunities.

Becca has more than ten years' experience as a primary school teacher, her last job she was part of an initiative to develop and implement enterprise skills across the school.

Becca, who has a PGCE Primary qualification and a degree in Archaeology, said: "I am a highly-motivated individual who is enthusiastic about making a difference to the lives of others.

Becca Lynch

"I have previously organised fundraising events to help develop enterprise skill in young people and teach them about the importance of our local community. I have always had an interest in this area and admire the work of Doncaster Deaf Trust so I can't wait to get started."

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Becca to Doncaster Deaf Trust and know her experience will be invaluable in supporting our fundraising efforts.

"Like many charities, we rely on the generous support of wonderful individuals and organisations to support us to provide an outstanding experience for people who are Deaf and hard of hearing.”

The Leger Way site has been providing education to Deaf children since 1829 when the school was founded by Reverend William Carr Fenton to help young Deaf people receive an education that will equip them to become self-supporting adults.

The Trust runs a specialist college, school, nursery and care home to provide care for Deaf and hard of hearing people and those with communication difficulties at all stages in life and offers an employability service for hearing impaired adults and those with learning difficulties.

To contact Becca to discuss fundraising call 01302 342166 For more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk