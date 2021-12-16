Beautician celebrates success of Doncaster charity Christmas courtyard fair

Charlotte Louise Sharpe organised the event at the Queens Design Centre in Wheatley with stalls, a Santa’s grotto and food and drink to raise funds for cancer charity Firefly.

Charlotte, whose salon, CLS Nail and Beauty Lounge is located within the courtyard at the centre on Queen’s Road said: “I always envisioned a mini event within the courtyard as it’s so different and thought what better time could there be than Christmas.

"Its brought the local community together raising money for a local charity who supported my family member.

Eric the Elf entertained visitors to Charlotte's Christmas fair.

“The event was such a success and I’m so proud of the outcome.

"Everybody absolutely loved it and made some fantastic memories - everyone loved the grotto and the surprise visit of Eric the elf

“We have raised over £700 with more donations still coming in - I am so thankful and it’s amazing that I’m able to do such a thing to support this company who then go on to support others.

“Since the event I’ve had endless messages saying how proud they are of me and also about how much they loved the evening - it couldn’t have gone any better.

“Who knows maybe it’s the start of an annual charity event.”