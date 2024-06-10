Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crown Hotel in Bawtry took part in this year’s Pretty Muddy event in Sheffield to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

A team of ten from the hotel and Bawtry Hall all participated in the Pretty Muddy 5k on Saturday in Sheffield and raised just over £1,800 including gift aid.

Charlotte Lister, aged 36, part of Team Crown Hotel Bawtry, was a special VIP guest and sounded the horn to set participants off, then headed off round the 5k inflatable obstacle course.

Charlotte who grew up surrounded by cancer as she was only three years old when her dad, Phil, aged 63, was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the good news was he was given the all-clear. However, she lost all her grandparents to cancer.

The Pretty Muddy team.

Charlotte, who will be a finalist in Ms Great Britain in October, had swapped her make up for mud with the rest of the team for the 5k obstacle course which included a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, inflatable pink tubes, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant slide into a mud pool as a finale.

Charlotte has supported Cancer Research UK for many years, taking part in Race for Life events over the years and it’s amazing to get her Ms Great Britain Sponsor involved.

“The charity has always been very close to my heart and thanks to research my dad and my aunt are still part of my life. But I still lost all my grandparents to cancer, so that’s why it’s so important for me to support Cancer Research UK by raising awareness and money to help more families stay together. It was such a fabulous day and being able to start the race was such an honour.”

Craig Dowie MD of Crown Hotel Bawtry said: “Charlotte and the team were totally amazing and there dedication to raising money and awareness for Cancer Research UK will help make a huge impact to those affected by cancer.”

For more information on the Crown Hotel visit www.crownhotel-bawtry.com.