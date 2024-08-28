Bassetlaw Bereavement Counsellor Co-ordinator shortlisted for local community radio award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) colleague, Andrea Kirkwood, has been shortlisted for the 2024 Crags Radio Community Star Awards.

Nominated under the Lifetime Achievement award category, the Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling Co-ordinator has been recognised for her exceptional contributions in providing support and care to those navigating the difficult journey of grief in the Bassetlaw area.

Since undertaking a counselling qualification eleven years ago, Andrea has been a stalwart of the Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling Service. Initially starting as a volunteer, she has been the Co-ordinator for the past nine years, writing and delivering bespoke bereavement training to prospective volunteers and offering ongoing support to the wider team, ensuring a cohesive and supportive environment.

Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling comprises of a small team who deliver a bereavement counselling service from Bassetlaw Hospital. At the heart of the service are people who genuinely care for their clients, providing crucial support during their worst times. Andrea has supported diligently training a 30-strong volunteer group in bereavement counselling, enabling them to walk alongside clients as they navigate their grief journey and adapt to a different life without their loved one.

Andrea pictured at our 2022 Annual Star Awards ceremony

With two dedicated counselling rooms, Andrea and her team provide bereavement counselling and support either face-to-face or via telephone, offering a person-centred approach in line with the ethical frameworks of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy and the National Counselling and Psychotherapy Society.

The counselling referrals come from a variety of sources across the Trust’s region, including GP referrals, self-referrals, Nottinghamshire Talking Therapies, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, and Social Prescribers. The team’s impact on people’s lives is profound, as evidenced by consistent, excellent feedback for providing a professional, caring, and empathetic service, and the recommended referrals from past clients.

Andrea’s passion for her role is evident as she shares: "It never feels like ‘just a job’. I care passionately about our clients and our volunteers. It’s a real privilege to be allowed into our clients’ lives when they’re going through the worst of times, and I feel proud to support them as they navigate their grief.”

“I’m so grateful to our wonderful volunteers who selflessly give up their time to work with our clients, attend meetings and training events, and have regular clinical supervision. They do this whilst juggling jobs and family life. They’re all wonderful. The subject matter we deal with on a day-to-day basis is very tough, but at the forefront is the drive to help our clients who are suffering and experiencing many, often painful, symptoms of grief."

The team faced significant challenges during the pandemic, switching from face-to-face to telephone appointments and supporting their large volunteer team remotely. Since then, they have worked hard to provide a hybrid service and recruit new volunteers to grow their compassionate and understanding community, striving to help as many patients as possible through the painful experience of grief.

Andrea goes on to say: "I really believe that Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling makes a huge difference to the lives of the people who seek support from us. Whilst we can’t bring their loved ones back, we can walk alongside them, offering support and providing a confidential safe space to talk through their grief with knowledgeable, empathetic, and ethical counsellors and supporters, so they hopefully get to a point of adapting to the different life they are facing."

This nomination for the Lifetime Achievement Award not only highlights Andrea Kirkwood’s personal dedication but also shines a light on the invaluable service provided by Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling. Her work has made a lasting difference in the lives of many, offering a beacon of hope and support in the darkest of times.

While her nomination was not successful on the night, the Trust remains incredibly proud of Andrea and the exemplary service she leads.