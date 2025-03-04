Doncaster’s hospice charity has been given a £2,074 boost from the villagers of Barnby Dun.

Barnby Dun Ladies Circle and Church of St Peter and Paul’s Take a Break joined forces to raise funds in memory of much-loved members Joyce Wood and Christine Bridge who were both cared for by St John’s Hospice’s services.

Fundraising took place throughout 2024, with lunch groups and coffee mornings, all generously supported by members of the wider village, who rallied round in support with their generous donations.

Joyce’s daughter Carol Lee said: “The whole Hospice Team were wonderful!

Carol Lee; Sandy Acaster; Richard Smith Karen Rudkin and Rosemary Lea are pictured with the cheque.

“From the clinicians and therapists to the hairdressers and catering staff – nothing was too much trouble; it’s the little acts of kindness that make all the difference to patients and families when they need it most.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “On behalf of everyone at the St Hospice I’d like to say an enormous thank you to both groups and to the residents of Barnby Dun for donating such a significant sum of money to our charity.

“This support helps us to continue to go ‘above and beyond’ for everyone in our care – whether in the Hospice, or in our community palliative care services.”

She added: “It’s been lovely to hear the difference we were able to make, and we will be sure to pass this on to our staff.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk