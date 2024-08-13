Barkrun anyone? The UK’s biggest social dog walking club comes to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walkie Dogs, a brand-new social dog walking club, is launching in Doncaster along with 73 other cities across the UK on August 18.

The first walks in Doncaster will take place in Sandall Park, which offers ample space and greenery for four-legged friends and their owners to embrace the outdoors, and immerse themselves into the dog walking community.

Research suggests that social dog walking offers a host of wellbeing benefits, and Walkie Dogs is set to be the first brand of this scale in the UK, with group walks taking place up and down the country each week.

As part of the scheme, Walkie Dogs members will gain access to a variety of dog-friendly perks including the ability to book onto weekly dog walks, bespoke discounts on a range of products including dog staycations, plus access to the ‘The Dog Pages’; a service directory offering information on groomers, kennels and pet shops to members all in one place.

Founder Danny Silk and his dogs, Elsa and Cersei.

Members will also be able to book onto dog first aid training courses at a discounted rate.

The initiative also works closely with several charities, most notably partnering with Blue Cross, a charity dedicated to rehoming dogs without owners with collection buckets where people can donate at every walk.

Danny Silk, Founder and Pack Leader of Walkie Dogs, said: “This project is the first of its kind on this scale and one that I hope will not only bring dog lovers together, but offer a supportive space which benefits local communities in lots of different ways, and we’re really excited to bring this to Doncaster.

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our members and their pets is our utmost priority. As well as providing a fun experience each week our walks are run by volunteers, and through driving volunteer sign ups we’re aiming to support young people through initiatives which get them off the street and help them gain valuable work experience.

“We’re working closely with local communities across our 74 locations to ensure we create a genuinely positive space, offering events which members can look forward to every week. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first walks and watch the project I’m so passionate about finally come to fruition.”

To find out more about the Walkie Dogs membership, visit www.walkiedogs.com/membership.

Bookings are offered first come, first served with a 30 dog maximum on each walk.

For more information on Walkie Dogs and all they have to offer, visit https://walkiedogs.com/

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, visit https://walkiedogs.com/become-a-volunteer

Dog walks rely on volunteers being available.