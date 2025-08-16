Bareknuckle boxers trade insults as anticipated Doncaster fight turns into farce

Two bareknuckle boxers have traded insults with each other online after a highly anticipated fight in Doncaster, reportedly with a £20,000 prize, failed to take place – again.

Carlisle fighter Danny Christie travelled to Doncaster yesterday for the unregulated fight – and filmed himself at Lakeside near to the Eco Power Stadium, calling on his Doncaster rival Brett May to join him.

May also posted his own video – at a separate location – but the fight never took place and the pair instead just hurled abuse at each other through videos.

The pair have a long-standing feud and in February, a fight between the pair which was due to take place at Barnsley’s Metrodome in April was called off following police concerns after a war of words erupted between the fighters and their supporters.

Bareknuckle boxers Danny Christie and Brett May were due to fight in Doncaster - but the fight never took place.

Earlier this year, Stefan Hanks of promoters Bad To The Bone said in a video on YouTube: “I have some official news so you get it direct from myself.

"I can officially confirm the fight between Brett May and Danny Christie is off.

“I’ve had a lot of back and forth going on with the police and also the venue – they’re not happy to have the fight on.

"There’s been a lot of people sending messages to the police regarding the fight – it’s been pulled off, we’re not allowed to put the fight on.

"I’m not happy at what’s gone on. I work hard to put these events on.

"This has taken a lot of work, its put a lot of negative vibes on our event – we can’t have that – its caused massive issues.

"People are worried that there’s going to be trouble because there’s been so much negative vibes – we can’t risk that – it’s not worth the hassle of putting it on.

"I hope they get the fight on but they’ve got some unsettled business to sort out.

"Best of luck to the both of them, I hope they settle their beef and move on with their lives.

"I’m drained,” he added. “It’s the first time I’ve had police on my back. I’ve tried to put everything in place but when people contact the police and phone them up, its taken out of our hands.”