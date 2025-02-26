Bare knuckle fight involving Doncaster boxer called off over police concerns

A bare knuckle fight invovling a Doncaster boxer has been called off – following police concerns after a war of words erupted between the fighters and their supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster boxer Brett May was due to take on Carlisle’s Danny Christie at Barnsley Metrodome on April 19 – but promoters have said that while the rest of the event will go ahead, the fight between the two has been pulled from the card.

The pair and their fans have traded blows on social media in recent weeks, leading organisers to scrap the bout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Hanks of promoters Bad To The Bone said in a video on YouTube: “I have some official news so you get it direct from myself.

A bare knuckle fight between Danny Christie and Doncaster's Brett May has been called off over police safety concerns.

"I can officially confirm the fight between Brett May and Danny Christie is off.

“I’ve had a lot of back and forth going on with the police and also the venue – they’re not happy to have the fight on.

"There’s been a lot of people sending messages to the police regarding the fight – it’s been pulled off, we’re not allowed to put the fight on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not happy at what’s gone on. I work hard to put these events on.

"This has taken a lot of work, its put a lot of negative vibes on our event – we can’t have that – its caused massive issues.

"People are worried that there’s going to be trouble because there’s been so much negative vibes – we can’t risk that – it’s not worth the hassle of putting it on.

"I hope they get the fight on but they’ve got some unsettled business to sort out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Best of luck to the both of them, I hope they settle their beef and move on with their lives.

"I’m drained,” he added. “It’s the first time I’ve had police on my back. I’ve tried to put everything in place but when people contact the police and phone them up, its taken out of our hands.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of an event at Barnsley Metrodome on 19 April.

"We are working with the event organiser, the promotor, and partners, to ensure that any event is delivered in line with the licensing objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No formal objections to the event have been made by South Yorkshire Police.”

A spokesperson for Barnsley Metrodome said: “After a lot of concern regarding two fighters on the card and talks with the police, we have handed all information over to them and are awaiting confirmation of whether it will be going ahead or not.”

British light-heavyweight champion Christie was due to take on Doncaster heavyweight May in a contest of three two-minute rounds on catchweight terms, in which a fighter can move up or down a weight.