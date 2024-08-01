Balby school welcomes Amazon for day of reading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A team from Amazon’s fulfilment centres in Doncaster has visited Woodfield Primary School to spend time with the pupils and encourage fun reading in partnership with National Literacy Trust.

The visit was part of a partnership between Amazon and National Literacy Trust. The partnership, which began in 2021, aims to deliver books to schools across the UK to increase literacy and reading levels.

As well as the visit from the five Amazon employees, the fulfilment centre donated a selection of books to the school which are now on display in the school’s library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the Amazon employees who helped read and deliver the books to the pupils is Maria Greene, who works at Amazon in Doncaster. She said:

Amazon Doncaster has visited Woodfield Primary School for a reading event

“I’m passionate about helping young people experience the joy of reading and I’m so pleased that Amazon has given me a platform to support a school in our community through this programme.”

Michelle Lowry from Woodfield Primary School added:

“It was great to welcome the Amazon team to our classroom. The pupils were excited to receive the donation of books and they’ve already been flying off the shelves in our library. Thank you to everyone at Amazon in Doncaster for this support.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.