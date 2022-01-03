Bad singers aim to help Doncaster people with mental health issues in 2022

The town’s Tuneless Choir, which is for people who aren’t that good at singing, is joining up with the Rotherham choir to reach out to charities in South Yorkshire to help combat mental health disorders, anxiety and loneliness in 2022.

It comes after the Doncaster Tuneless Choir helped three women in the town suffering with mental health.

Choir leader Becky Power now wants to help more people and believes that group singing is a great way to do it.

Members of Doncaster Tuneless Choir.

She said: “Singing releases endorphins which is the happy hormone - add this to singing with a friendly group of people and some happy well known songs and you have a sense of belonging and togetherness.

”What better way to help beat loneliness and mental health issues. We welcome people of all singing abilities.”

Becky believes a collaboration of helpful charities and a friendly choir could be a good step towards helping people in South Yorkshire that could benefit from a little help from some new friends.

Becky added: “We are asking charities to get in touch so we can give out vouchers to attend a choir session and see how much it can help the people they assist, we have ventilation and hand sanitizers so we are able to meet in person safely.”

The Doncaster choir has already raised over £1,000 for local charities pre lockdown with public performances at the Wool Market and also at The Mansion House.