Bad sex and football: Top 10 relationship wreckers in Doncaster are revealed

Women’s hates were being a football widow, bad sex and video games while men hate weight gain, failure to initiate passion and toxic friends.

Women put being a football widow top of the list - complaining that their man prefers watching their favourite team or sport in general to spending time with them.

In second place on the female list was sex - specifically their partner being a selfish lover and failing to fully satisfy them sexually.

Bad sex and being a football widow are some of the biggest relationship wreckers in Doncaster.

A third place was men’s obsession with computer and video games and how hours spent in front of a console can kill romance.

In fourth place was laziness and the failure to help out with household chores.

Fifth place went to the pub and the fact that lots of men prefer boozing with their mates to going out with their partner.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

The male top ten showed starkly different reasons for calling time on a love affair.

The top reason for men was no longer fancying their partner - perhaps because of weight gain.

In second place was the failure of their lover to initiate sex, with men complaining that the onus was always on them to make the first move.

Third place on the list was moaning and the male perception that women were always complaining.

Men’s fourth relationship wrecker was their belief that their partners’ friends were toxic and not supportive.

And in fifth place on the list was the desire to sleep with other women.

Jessica Leoni, relationship sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Look closely into the reasons why women call time on a relationship in Doncaster and it comes down to two things - selfishness and bad sex.

“With sex, it is not the quantity that is at issue but the quality - specifically men who put their own pleasure above their partners and do too little to keep her happy in bed.”

Top ten relationship wreckers for women

1 He likes football/watching sport more than me

2 He cannot make me orgasm/is a selfish lover

3 Obsessed with computer/video games

4 He is lazy and never helps out around the house

5 He is always down the pub with his mates

6 I don’t trust him

7 I have started desiring other men

8 He has put on weight and let himself go

9 We never share anything and watch TV alone

10 He is always skint

Top ten relationship wreckers for men

1 I stopped fancying her/she has put on weight

2 She never instigates sex

3 She is always complaining

4 Her friends are toxic

5 I want to sleep with other women

6 We never have fun

7 Not enough passion generally

8 I’m too busy with work

9 I’m bored and need a fresh start