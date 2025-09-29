Baby swan savaged to death by dog at Doncaster country park

Bosses at a Doncaster country park have issued a plea to dog walkers after a baby swan was savaged to death by a dog.

The incident took place recently at Cusworth Hall and bosses at the historic property have urged dog walkers to keep animals on leads when exercising their pets.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to report that a very distressing incident took place in Cusworth Park, when one of our last remaining cygnets was attacked and killed by a dog.

"This is a heartfelt plea to the dog walkers in our park to please keep your dogs on a lead around the lakes.

"Like all other lakes and ponds managed by the City of Doncaster Council, our lakes are subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order, which states that the person in charge of a dog is required to keep it on a lead on all footpaths around lakes and ponds.

"We know that the vast majority of dog walkers in our park are responsible owners, but keeping your dog on a lead can really make a difference to the safety and enjoyment of our park for everyone who visits us, and the wildlife who make the park their home.”

City of Doncaster Council has a number of rules in place regarding walking dogs in public areas, including regulations on safety, dog fouling and the fines and penalties in place for those who flout the regulations.

More details on the authority’s Public Spaces Protection Order can be found HERE