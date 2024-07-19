Baby loss football team to host end of season fundraising night in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football team to support men impacted by the death of a baby or child is to stage a fundraising end of season presentation and awards night in South Yorkshire.

Sands United South Yorkshire will be hosting the event at the Eco Power Stadium on July 26 from 7pm to midnight, featuring award handovers and live entertainment.

Raffle prizes including signed Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool shirts will also be up for grabs on the night.

The event will also feature live music from Francesca Faye.

Dress code for the event is formal, with organisers asking for no sports wear or trainers.

Prices are £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

Anyone wanting to attend, buy raffle tickets or donate raffle prizes can contact Sands United directly HERE

The team is made up of members who have all been affected by baby loss and you can find more details about the club HERE