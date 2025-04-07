Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of adorable Gelada Monkey.

Born to mum, Bachuma, and dad, Taylor, the tiny primate holds great significance for the EAZA Ex-situ Programme (EEP).

YWP is now one of the first parks to have two breeding troops of gelada in the same reserve.

Amy Wright, Section Head of the Primate Team said: “We were delighted when Bachuma first started showing signs of pregnancy.

At 19 years old, Bachuma is the alpha female of one troop of geladas and fiercely protective of her new infant.

“Since she gave birth on Friday 14th March, she has kept her baby tight to her chest.

“She had experience with her son, Colin, and daughter, Makeda, but this is the first baby for 11-year-old Taylor. He isn’t too much help at the moment but sits close by.

“The other females in the troop help Bachuma with grooming and check up on the baby.

“The other youngsters are pretty disinterested until the infant is around 4-5 months and more playful.

“It is too early to tell the baby’s gender. Male geladas have a long cape of hair and the red patch on their chest is much larger and brighter.”

The pink heart shaped patch on Gelada’s chests is a display of dominance and reproductive status for the males.

YWP has celebrated two Gelada births in the past. Mum, Feven and Taylor’s half-brother Obi welcomed Azezo in December 2022 and Kobo in March 2024.

The six monkeys in Obi’s group, accompany Taylor’s group of five males, five females and the new baby in ‘Experience Ethiopia’.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s impressive collection helps the park stand out. In October 2025, they will be hosting a European Gelada Conference for all Gelada Zoo Professionals.

Amy added: “It is amazing that we have been asked to host the conference here at the park.

“It is an honour to be recognised for having two breeding groups of gelada in the same reserve, which is extremely rare.

“Geladas originate from high rocky mountain in Ethiopia where global warming is threatening their existence.

“They are the last pure grass-eating species of primate left on the planet, and we are dedicated to protecting them.”

The Section Head of Primates revealed: “Some of our eager visitors have spotted the new Gelada baby but most have not been able to catch a glimpse.

“As the weather gets nicer over the Easter holidays, the infant will definitely be out and about playing and more noticeable.”

Easter visitors can also enjoy the annual Easter Egg-stravaganza.

The park is hosting a vast array ow shows, including Victor’s Big Adventure, The Jungle Book Live Show and Pirates of Pantaloon Bay.

The performances are running every day from Sunday 29th March-Monday 21st April and are included in the entry price.

The 175-acre park offers visitors a unique walk-through experience bringing them almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at risk species including Amur Leopards and Tigers, Black Rhinos, Polar Bears and African Painted Dogs.

The Yorkshire Wildlife resort boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village.