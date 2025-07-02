Doncaster’s award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of a Gelada Monkey.

The arrival of the tiny primate follows the recent birth of brother, Tekeze, in March this year, representing a significant milestone for Geladas and the EAZA Ex-situ breeding Programme (EEP).

Born to mum, Sebenja, and dad, Taylor, the newborn is looking well and enjoying being carried around by mum.

YWP is one of the first places to have two breeding troops of Gelada.

.Amy Wright, Section Head of the Primate Team, said: “It’s fantastic news to be welcoming a second Gelada baby to the park this year. It is really exciting to see the families growing.

“The baby is in excellent health and sticking closely Sebenja’s side. She has experience with her son, Caven, who is now 8 years old, and so she is proving to be a loving mother.

“Taylor already has his hands full looking after his first son Tekeze, now three months old, but is also very attentive to the newborn.

“It is too early to tell the baby’s gender. Male geladas have a long cape of hair and the red patch on their chest is much larger and brighter, but this is not obvious until they are older.

“We’re looking forward to watching the infant grow and play with Tekeze and the other Geladas.

“Two other females are also showing signs of pregnancy so it is really exciting year here at the park.” Both parents came to the park as a key part of the breeding programme. 15-year-old Sebenja was born at Wilhelma Zoo and 11-year-old Taylor was born at Colchester Zoo, arriving at YWP back in 2020.

YWP’s impressive gelada collection helps the park stand out. In October 2025, they will be hosting a European Gelada Conference for all Gelada Zoo Professionals.

Amy added: “It is amazing that we have been asked to host the conference here at the park.

“It is an honour to be recognised for having two breeding groups of gelada in the same enclosure, which is extremely rare.

“Geladas originate from high rocky mountain in Ethiopia where global warming is threatening their existence. “They are the last pure grass-eating species of primate left on the planet, and we are dedicated to protecting them.” Visitors can catch a glimpse of the Gelada monkey troops located in the Experience Ethiopia enclosure, which has been designed to resemble the Geladas' natural mountain home in Ethiopia.

The 175-acre park offers visitors a unique walk-through experience bringing them almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at risk species including Amur Leopards and Tigers, Black Rhinos, Polar Bears and African Painted Dogs.

The Yorkshire Wildlife resort boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village.