Award-winning Doncaster Rovers ace praised by MPs for community work

A Doncaster Rovers ace honoured as EFL League Two community player of the year for his work helping refugees and asylum seekers has been praised by the city’s MPs.

Joseph Olowu picked up the honour at a glittering ceremony last week – with city MPs Lee Pitcher and Sally Jameson there to see him collect his prize.

Centre-half Oluwu, 25, who is out for the rest of the season following an injury, accepted his honour while using crutches.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said: “It is always brilliant when someone’s work in our local area is recognised and celebrated on a national stage.

Doncaster Rovers' ace Joseph Olowu has been praised by the city's MPs, Lee Pitcher and Sally Jameson, for his community work.

“Many congratulations to Doncaster Rovers’ Joseph Olowu, recognised as the League 2 Player in the Community at the EFL Community Awards.

“Players like Joseph connect work at the club with awesome organisations like the Club Doncaster Foundation to make a massive difference.

“It was really great to attend on the evening with my political neighbour, Sally Jameson and recognise his great achievement.”

In an interview with the Mirror he said: “"There's a massive part for footballers to play.

"It's probably the most watched sport and it carries the most influence. You'd be surprised [at the impact it can have].

"Look at the things Marcus Rashford has done; that's a professional footballer doing that. So you think, if there were more footballers almost stepping forward and going, 'You know what? We've got a platform, lets use it', who knows [what we can do].

"You've got footballers that have millions of followers. They can say something and kids jump at it. So if they were to push a message of positivity and a message of trying to encourage kids [it can help]. The new series on Netflix, Adolescence, I believe the guy that wrote it, he was talking about how it was more so a message for society to ask everyone, like, we should all be held accountable because of what's going on with younger children.

"Young kids are stabbing and hurting each other, and it's for the people in the right places - and in this example, footballers - to kind of come to the forefront and be expressive about how we can make things better for young children."

He adds: "The world's in a very interesting place at the moment. It's about trying to help the younger generation kind of see that there's another five, 10, 20 years to look ahead to. I don't think many kids can see past the age of 20, 21 or even 25, but there's a lot of life to live.

"I think for me it's just trying to help them [see that] as much as possible, just try and open their eyes to that. And if there is anyway I can, I'm more than willing to do so."