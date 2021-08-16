Autistic Doncaster boy, 8, gets a dream fulfilled thanks to Eddie Stobart

Zak, aged 8, who suffers from autism, was given the best birthday party ever last month, thanks to mum Lisa Stead, who, with help from friends and family, pulled out all the stops to give him a day he’ll never forget.

Although Zak is usually not a fan of parties, he loved the ‘hook-a-truck’ and traffic light cakes, all with an Eddie Stobart theme.

Getting into the driving seat is eight-year-old Zak

And things fgt a whole lot better for Zak after Ashley Bell, who is the yard manager at Eddie Stobart Doncaster, reached out to Lisa and Zak and invited them along for the day.

Lisa said: “We got to look around and Zak got to sit in the lorry.

"It was a lovely day, and Jim Brown was showing us around to.

"As Zak has autism they were both brilliant and patient with him, going at Zak’s pace.”

Zak with Ashley Bell

