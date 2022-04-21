Autism fundraisers visit Doncaster Rovers during tour of 92 football grounds in 92 hours

Five teachers from Autism Unlimited's Portfield School have taken on the challenge to raise as much money and awareness as they can for Autism Unlimited.

A spokesman for the team said: “We love football. We love watching matches, going to home games, travelling to away games.

"We chat in the staff room at Portfield School and talk about football.

Autism Unlimited campaigners dropped in at Doncaster Rovers.

"We support AFC Bournemouth, Derby County, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

“So when it was suggested we should drive to each football ground in the top four divisions, in 92 hours, we thought 'why not?'

“We are giving up some of our Easter holidays to drive around the country, aiming to raise £92,000 along the way.