Autism fundraisers visit Doncaster Rovers during tour of 92 football grounds in 92 hours

A team of fundraisers have made a flying visit to Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium in a bid to visit all 92 Premier League and Football League grounds in 92 hours.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:16 pm

Five teachers from Autism Unlimited's Portfield School have taken on the challenge to raise as much money and awareness as they can for Autism Unlimited.

A spokesman for the team said: “We love football. We love watching matches, going to home games, travelling to away games.

"We chat in the staff room at Portfield School and talk about football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Autism Unlimited campaigners dropped in at Doncaster Rovers.

"We support AFC Bournemouth, Derby County, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

“So when it was suggested we should drive to each football ground in the top four divisions, in 92 hours, we thought 'why not?'

“We are giving up some of our Easter holidays to drive around the country, aiming to raise £92,000 along the way.

You can donate to the campaign HERE

Doncaster RoversFootball LeaguePremier LeagueDerby County