Autism friendly sensory space the Nook Stop opens in Doncaster's Frenchgate

A welcoming, calming space for individuals of all ages, particulary those with autism, sensory processing difficulties, or anyone in the need of a quiet moment away from the hustle and bustle of shopping has opened in Doncaster’s Frenchgate.

The Nook Stop is a peaceful and quiet space to relax, with private sensory nooks and soft, calm lighting.

The unit has been created in partnership with Ambispace and Autism Plus and a spokesperson for the latter said: “We've created a sensory friendly environment that promotes relaxation, comfort, and well being.

"Whether you need a break while shopping or a peaceful space to unwind, the Nook Stop is here to help you feel more comfortable.”

The Nook Stop has opened in Doncaster''s Frenchgate centre.

The Nook Stop has been thoughtfully designed to provide a multi sensory experience tailored to different needs and preferences. It includes:

Nook Pods: Private, self contained spaces where individuals can relax, retreat, or enjoy sensory experiences in a calm environment. These pods are perfect for those who may need a bit more privacy or space to recharge

Soft Lighting: Adjustable lighting that creates a calming atmosphere without overwhelming the senses

Quiet Space: A peaceful area where you can retreat for some much needed calm, free from noise and distractions

Information about Autism Plus: You’ll find information about Autism Plus and the wide range of support services it offers for individuals with autism, learning disabilities, and complex needs.

Who Can Use the Nook Stop?

The Nook Stop is open to everyone, but it is especially beneficial for:

Individuals with autism: Offering a safe, sensory friendly space for people with autism to relax.

People with sensory sensitivities: For anyone who may find the noise and bustle of shopping overwhelming.

Anyone in need of a break: Whether you’re feeling overstimulated or just need a moment of peace, the Nook Stop is available for all.

The spokesperson added: “We believe that shopping centres should be inclusive spaces that welcome everyone.

"The Nook Stop is part of our ongoing commitment to providing accessible and supportive environments for individuals with autism, sensory proccessing issues, and those seeking a calming, sensory friendly space in a busy public area.

“We are dedicated to raising awareness of sensory sensitivities and ensuring that everyone can enioy a peaceful experience in public spaces. Whether you're visiting the shopping centre for an hour or simply need a break from the crowds, the Nook Stop is here to help.”

The Nook Stop is open to all visitors of Frenchgate Shopping Centre, the Nook Pods require prior booking to ensure availability.

To reserve a Nook Pod, please book in advance by visiting Nook Stop.

If you need assistance or have specific accessibility requirements, please feel free to ask staff members for help. Opening Hours and Location

The Nook Stop is located on the ground floor of Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, next to Boots Opticians.

The Nook Stop will be open on Thursdays and Fridays 10am - 2pm.

Please note that as our opening times are currently limited, the Nook will not be open every day. It is recommended to check the available hours in advance to plan your visit.

Full details are available HERE