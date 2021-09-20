Author wants to hear of town's most haunted places for new Doncaster ghost tour

Barry Frankish, who released his first book last year, is calling on people in Doncaster to get in touch with details of haunted buildings, spooky sightings and unexplained phenomena across the town.

He said: “Doncaster is steeped in history, not just regular history but also its paranormal history.

"I want to look more into it by offering regular ghost walks around the town centre similar to what they do in York and Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where are Doncaster's most haunted places?

"I have been in talks with Doncaster Council who do seem very supportive of my venture but what I'm looking for is more information of town centre spooks.

"I have a good bank of knowledge regarding local spooks but I would love to hear from any local residents, past or present, that know of any lesser known accounts that they may have heard or even experienced themselves.”

His book Restless Realm looks at the modern paranormal world and people's expectations of it as well as a few local true accounts.

He added: “I have lived in Doncaster for over twenty years now but have had a fascination with regards to the paranormal a lot longer.

Author Barry Frankish wants to hear of Doncaster's most haunted places.

"People forget everyday we are walking past history, too tied up with our modern day lives we forget those that once walked the paths we today walk and I dare say some of those who went before us still do.

"I believe you cannot have ghosts without history and Doncaster is no exception - we have the history and we have the ghosts. I would like to help put Doncaster on the map as A place of paranormal interest.”

Doncaster has a number of reputedly haunted buildings, including historical venues such as Brodsworth Hall, Cusworth Hall and Conisbrough Castle.

But there have also been claims of paranormal behavior in ordinary homes, shops and pubs in the past – and Mr Frankish is keen to hear from anyone with a story to tell.