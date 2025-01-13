Author of mysterious Doncaster sex letters set to unmask themselves at city centre event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The author of a mysterious string of letters telling tales of a murderous priest in a steamy affair and a judge having gay sex on a golf course sent to dozens of homes and businesses has announced they are to reveal their identity at a public event in Doncaster city centre.

People living in Abbott Street were among those receiving a number of racy notes, detailing a fictitious affair between a priest and a lusty parishoner – which take a dark twist when the clergyman commits murder to cover up the liaisons.

Another letter covering a judge having sex on a golf course was also sent to the city’s golf clubs, with councillors also receiving copies of the notes.

Now, the writer, dubbed up to now as “The Author” has said they will reveal themselves in a press call outside the Frenchgate centre in Doncaster city centre later this month.

Describing the gathering as the “Official launch of global publishing phenomenon, The Doncaster Letters,” the writer, now dubbing themselves A.N. Condor wrote: “Press, public and passerines are cordially invited to the official global launch of the ebook of The Doncaster Letters, the bizarre saga that started off as a series of mysterious notes sent to homes in three adjacent Doncaster streets, and has turned into a story spanning three countries and involving everything from Douglas Bader to the Andean condor.

“Author A. N. Condor will fly in for photos, interviews and to meet the people of Doncaster at the launch, and throughout a two-day visit to the city, when the unusual visitor hopes to talk to as many locals, eccentrics and intrepid reporters as possible.

"Curious recipients of the fictional letters, and those that have read about them in the local and national press, will finally have the chance to get the full story. The spectacle will be difficult to miss, even for those who wish to.

“There could be no finer place to launch the eBook than Doncaster, the backdrop to large parts of the story and home to the lead character, whose forthright and resilient nature inspired the Yorkshire setting.

"I loved sending the letters out, but it was getting expensive for a self-funded author, and I wanted more people from Doncaster and beyond to have the chance to read them," Condor said.

"So, I've created an eBook that allows anyone to read the whole story via Amazon for £3.99.

"Readers are promised comedy, tragedy, endless intrigue and plenty of joy. Who knows, if the eBook does well, then maybe there'll be a paperback version one day, too.

"Hopefully, everyone will love reading The Doncaster Letters, be they from South Yorkshire or South America. But locals may particularly enjoy the references to the River Don, Doncaster Rovers and a few typical Yorkshire characters - and I look forward to meeting a few at the launch event!

"My wingspan may be unusually wide, but a trip to Doncaster still isn't a short flight for me. However, even if I only meet a single person who's interested in talking to me about the project or something in their own life, it'll be worth every mile."

Describing The Doncaster Letters, the author added: “Scandal. Intrigue. Emotion. They're all there, and so much more, in the dramatic letters that take us from Doncaster to the far corner of the world – and back.

“A retired Yorkshire launderer writes a series of letters to men that have played a part in her life.

"They tell the story of her affair with a vicar who seemingly committed murder to cover up their secret, of the judge that she attempts to blackmail to exonerate herself from some unspecified allegations, of how she lost a husband and found a lover during the May 1968 riots in Paris, of her long-running feud with a local journalist and of a revelation that changes everything.

"Above all, the letters reveal an intriguing, multifaceted character and tell the story of her rich, remarkable life and its relationships, losses and abiding memories and emotions.

"The journey takes us to three countries, touches on everything from Douglas Bader to the Andean condor and swings from moments of joyful frivolity to unexpected emotional depth, from the tragic to the uplifting, the weird to the wonderful.

Initially a series of real-life letters sent to adjacent streets in Doncaster and covered by the local and national press, The Doncaster Letters is the enthralling story that all your neighbours are talking about.”

The anonymous writer of the notes spent more than £200 sending the letters to Abbott Street and neighbouring Spansyke Street.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it had received reports over concerns about the letters but had not identified that a crime had been committed.

The postmarks indicate the correspondence was sent in London, 170 miles away.

The unveiling event will take place in St Sepulchre Gate on January 24 at 2.30pm, the writer has said.