Tim, who in 2015 became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station, conduct a spacewalk and run a marathon while orbiting earth, will be sharing his incredible experiences with an audience at The Dome, on Friday 31 March, 2023.

From breathtaking photographs to never-before-seen footage, Tim will be sharing a fascinating insight into what it’s really like to be an astronaut, revealing the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

Astronaut Tim Peake

Chris Hone of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) which manages the Dome, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming Tim Peake.

“His show is sure to be out of this world as Tim shares his amazing stories of exploration and adventure in space.”

For tickets visit www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on or call 01302 370777.