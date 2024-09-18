ASDA Foundation grant helps Local Organisation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sew Mindful Crafts a not for profit Organisation in Edlington Doncaster has been awarded a grant of over £10,000 (ten thousand pounds) from the ASDA Foundation “Investing in Spaces and Place” to install a disable toilet and heating system for its growing number of customers.

Sew Mindful Crafts Staff and Volunteers thanks ASDA Foundation greatly for this generous amount and their support, this money will be spent on two projects to improve the facilities and make their space for workshops even more inviting for the increasing number of users and this will help the business grow for the future.

A disabled toilet facility will soon become an additional facility for visitors to the premises and workshops. Having these adapted facilities will make workshops even more inclusive especially for wheelchair users and people requiring adapted toilets.

In additional to this, the funding provided by ASDA Foundation will also see a more efficient and cost reducing heating and cooling system installed that will make the building and the workshops even more welcoming and comfortable for people and tutors attending the various activities. The installation of this system will help sew mindful crafts to meet targets for reducing the environmental impact of their activities.

Sew Mindful Crafts provides regular and varied crafting & sewing workshops for people of all ages wanting to learn new skills ranging from how to use sewing machines, Embroidery machines and overlockers, to pattern drafting for clothing, bags, toys, cushions, glass fusion, Macrame & crochet to name a few. They even have Men only workshops soldering & sewing to help them overcome issues affecting their own mental health and wellbeing. Throughout the school holidays workshops for young children and teenagers are offered and well attended.

The aims and work of sew mindful crafts is to help people connect, reduce isolation, build positive mental health and resilience, learn new skills, (including literacy and numeracy), build confidence, promote independence.

Contact: Mick Perry, Manager and Founder, [email protected] Mob: 07711065992 https://sewmindfulcrafts.co.uk/ located at 5a York Buildings, Edlington, Doncaster

Should the work Of Sew Mindful Crafts be of interest and you would like to learn more, Mick would be more than happy to have a chat and invite you for a visit.