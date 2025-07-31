Asda bans red roses in stores - including Doncaster - to mark Yorkshire Day

Supermarket giant Asda has banned red roses in its stores to mark Yorkshire Day today – and will only be stocking white roses instead.

This Yorkshire Day, the Yorkshire-based chain is proudly celebrating its roots with the fun floral stunt.

On Friday 1 August, shoppers in select Yorkshire stores will notice no red rose bouquets on display.

The one day only 'ban', to celebrate Yorkshire Day, is Asda's cheeky nod to its own born ‘n’ bred Yorkshire roots, and to the county's historic rivalry with Lancashire. famed for sporting the red rose.

A spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Day is a moment to champion everything that makes Yorkshire great - from proper brews and giant Yorkshire puddings, to stunning countryside and straight-talking grit.

"And as a business that’s proudly woven into the fabric of Yorkshire life, Asda is joining in with the celebrations.”

Katherine Town, Senior Buying Manager of Flowers at Asda says: “We’re incredibly proud of our Yorkshire roots and wanted to mark the day with a bit of light-hearted fun.

"The white rose is such a strong symbol of the county, so we thought, why not let it have the spotlight for the day?

"We hope the displays bring a smile to our customers’ faces, while showing our continued love for this brilliant region.”

Founded in 1965, the Yorkshire retailer is celebrating its 60th birthday this year and to accompany the ongoing celebrations, customers will also find Yorkshire Tea, 240 pk on Rollback (was £6.32 now £5.98 until 12th August) and Black Sheep Brewery Yorkshire Bitter (£2.22) on a 4 for 3 deal.

For those planning a Yorkshire Day celebration with all the local favourites, Asda has great value items to choose in-store, from the all-important Yorkshire Puddings, to Exceptional by ASDA Creamy Wensleydale Cheese and Henderson’s Relish (for those who want a proper Yorkshire sauce)!

Stores that will see no red roses on show on Yorkshire Day include:

Wakefield Durkar

Shipley

Morley

Hull Mount Pleasant

Harrogate

Glasshoughton

Doncaster

Bradford Rooley Lane

Barnsley

Adel

Offers on Yorkshire favourites:

Yorkshire Tea - on Rollback until 12th August

Black Sheep Brewery Yorkshire Bitter - on 4 for 3 (ongoing deal)