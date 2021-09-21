Artwork created to put pressure on the nations government will be on display in Doncaster this autumn

We Are Watching is the name of the art piece created by Dan Archer.

The huge flag is made up of thousands of digital portraits, contributed by people from 190 countries across the globe.

The flag will be flown at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday, October 7 and at a location yet to be announced on Friday, October 8.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this extraordinary artwork to Doncaster and reinforcing the important message it sends.

“The ten storey high flag will be seen far and wide across the town and has been designed to send a clear message to world leaders with the power to affect decisions about climate change that the eyes of the world are upon them.”

The artwork first flew at Madrid’s COP25 UN Climate Change Conference.

Its ongoing mission is to take the eyes of the world around the globe.

Deborah said: “Cast is one stop on the way to COP26 and we are inviting people to join us as we mark the moment with speakers and young voices from across Doncaster.

“Visitors to our British Sign Language interpreted special event, on the Friday, will hear from Ed Miliband MP, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones and they will experience poetry from young people in the town as we add our voices to the message that change is needed now.”

We Are Watching will fly over Doncaster as one of the presentations across the UK before ending later this year at the planned COP26 in Glasgow.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Since declaring a Climate and Biodiversity emergency in September 2019, we have set ourselves challenging targets to ensure we play our part in reducing carbon emissions, and meet our net zero targets by 2040.

“This will be no easy task and will require significant investment from government and businesses.

“We all need to play our part, reducing our energy consumption, using more active travel and public transport, as well as reducing levels of waste by recycling and reusing wherever possible.

“We must do this, to ensure that we leave a safe and habitable plant for generations to come.

“As part of Doncaster Delivering Together ten year strategy, our focus is on people, place and planet.”

Tickets for this event are free but registering interest in advance is recommended to receive a pre-event email with full information.

For further information visit www.castindoncaster.com