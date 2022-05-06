Artists and photographers sought to capture beauty of Doncaster in new contest

Doncaster Civic Trust has launched a new contest giving participants the chance to enter an online art and photography competition to celebrate Doncaster and its building heritage.

There is an opportunity to win cash prizes worth in total £1,000 of which first prize (£500), second prize (£300) and third prize (£200) are on offer.

Plus there is an opportunity for the final 12 winning entries to feature on a calendar for 2023.

All submissions must adhere to the central theme of celebrating the building heritage of the Doncaster and district area.

All entries must feature, a building, or street/area, connected with Doncaster and the surrounding district, identified as being in the area of the Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council.

You are asked to visit the competition's website and register your expression of interest in taking part in the competition.

After the registration period has ended on May 31, the Trust will invite people to submit entries and pay the £10 entry fee.

You will be allowed to submit up to five pieces of work per entry.

The competition has two stages. The first stage is the online voting where all entries will be judged in a public vote.

This will determine a shortlist from the 12 highest voted entries and the second stage involves a judging panel who will decide the winner, second and third places.