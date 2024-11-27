Artist who appeared on Alan Carr’s Interior Design Masters appointed to work on Mexborough Children’s Library

City of Doncaster Council have secured Yorkshire based interior designer, Siobhan Murphy, to lead the redesign of the Children’s Library at Mexborough.

Siobhan will be working with local schools, children and young people on the design in coming weeks.

Siobhan shot to fame after featuring on Alan Carr’s Interior Design Masters in 2021.

Siobhan said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be redesigning the Children’s Library at Mexborough. It’s such an exciting opportunity to create a space that will inspire and engage young minds.

"I’m currently collaborating with local schools, children and groups that use the space to ensure the design reflects their ideas and needs.

"Expect a fun, playful, and vibrant space full of bold colours and creative design elements, perfect for sparking creativity and offering the ideal backdrop for reading, learning, and imagination!”

Mexborough Library will undergo a major refurbishment in early 2025. The library Service recognised that the space is rather tired and in need of an overhaul and have secured £182,000 from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Libraries Improvement Fund which is administered by the Arts Council England.

This will include redecoration and new furniture in the main library, children’s library and meeting room. Alongside the Arts Council England investment the council are investing £400,000 to secure the future and improve the environmental efficiency of the building which will include new windows, carpets, paintwork, re-wiring, boiler, new kitchen and toilets.

The library will need to close for up to three months to accommodate the works.

Nick Stopforth, Head of Heritage and Culture, said: “We understand the impact this will have on library users. We hope people understand the need for the temporary closure of the library and after the short period library users will have a library that is welcoming, vibrant and suitable for the needs of the modern library user.

"We hope people who currently don’t use the library will become regular visitors when we reopen in spring 2025. These improvements will continue to expand the use of the vital space for Mexborough going forward.

“During the library closure period we will be working closely with the neighbouring community library Conisbrough.”

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, added: “Our libraries provide vital community spaces. They are not just places for people to access books, but they offer a wide range of services and support to people of all ages and backgrounds.

"This is more important than ever as our libraries provide warm and welcoming spaces for everyone as we approach the colder months ahead.

“We have to invest in these buildings where we can, and this temporary closure means that Mexborough library will reopen with brand new facilities which will ensure its place in the community for years to come. Working with Siobhan on the project will ensure the library provides something bespoke and exciting for Mexborough.”

Luke Burton, Director Libraries, Arts Council England said: “The Library Improvement Fund helps libraries adapt to support the changing ways people are using them and I’m delighted that our investment, alongside that of City of Doncaster Council, will help transform Mexborough Library. I’m sure that the children and young people will enjoy working with Siobhan Murphy on the design.”