Artist paints portrait of Doncaster murder victim to highlight male violence

Henry Beaumont says she wanted her collection to highlight the issue of male violence – and her portraits have raised nearly £10,000 for women’s charities.

She painted women who were killed by men between March 2020 and March 2021 – inlcuding Doncaster’s Amy-Leanne Stringfellow.

The artist said she got the idea for the series when MP Jess Phillips named all the women who had been killed from male violence in a passionate speech on International Women's Day on March 8 2020, in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder.

Artist Henry Beaumont has created a portrait of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow to highlight male violence. (Photo: Henry Beaumont).

Beaumont, who is working with the Centre for Women’s Justice and the Femicide Census, has raised £9.548 for her series so far through her Just Giving page, said she wants to make the other women, whose death have been less mediatised, 'visible.'

The Disappearing Women series includes a portrait of Amy, 26, an army soldier who was murdered by boyfriend Terence Papworth, 45, in June 2020 at his house in Balby.

The controlling and violent bully was already on bail for assaulting Amy when he killed her at his home in Dryden Road in a horrific and prolonged attack.