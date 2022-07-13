Artisan market returns this weekend in the grounds of Doncaster Corn Exchange

Little Bird will be traveling south this weekend for their monthly artisan market in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 11:00 am

The market will take place outdoors in the grounds of the Corn Exchange and Wool Market in the town centre and everyone is hoping for another great weekend of sunshine to encourage lots of people to come along and visit all the stalls.

The market has been running for four months and is a welcome addition to the indoor market that takes place each week.

Little Bird brings some of Yorkshire finest small businesses to the town and an amazing outdoor shopping experience that they well known for.

It's going to be a lovely weekend for it

Not only are there products to buy but street food vendors, selling hot and cold food, with a range of breakfast and lunch options.

Also, live entertainment at a variety of their markets to keep customers entertained as they shop.

Some of the businesses joining the amazing line up of traders this Saturday include ME England with a selection of alternative remedies, natural sleep aids, wellbeing products and skincare suitable for all ages, StiltWalkers Stuff who create infused glass products inspired by the Yorkshire Dales, Origin with their beautiful handmade wire wrapped crystal jewellery and wide range of crystals for all occasions.

They will also be joined by Cookie Dough 2 Go who supply premade cookie dough, all you need to do is cut, pop in the oven and you’ll have delicious cookies to enjoy with your

afternoon tea and Evercraft Barrel Furniture who specialise in restoring barrels and creating everything you might need from wine racks to bars and tables.

