Artisan gin made in Doncaster wins big at the World Gin Awards
The gin is made from honey, lavender and mineral water all found in Doncaster.
Danvm Dry Gin was launched in April last year.
Creators Carl Lindley and Paul Stillings said: “Creating an artisan gin celebrating Doncaster’s history and heritage has been a labour of love four years or more.
"We launched Danvm (Doncaster) Dry Gin in April last year, with the release of our original London Dry, which is made using honey, lavender, and even mineral water, all from right here in Doncaster.
"We received massive local support and positive feedback for our gin, so we decided to enter it into the 2022 World Gin Awards.
Read More
“Last week, we received confirmation that Danvm Dry Gin original was awarded Silver in the competitive England London Dry category.
"We are hugely proud of the award, which recognises the quality of our product, and puts Doncaster firmly on the map of premium artisan gins.