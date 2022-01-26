Artisan gin made in Doncaster wins big at the World Gin Awards

The gin is made from honey, lavender and mineral water all found in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:56 pm

Danvm Dry Gin was launched in April last year.

Creators Carl Lindley and Paul Stillings said: “Creating an artisan gin celebrating Doncaster’s history and heritage has been a labour of love four years or more.

"We launched Danvm (Doncaster) Dry Gin in April last year, with the release of our original London Dry, which is made using honey, lavender, and even mineral water, all from right here in Doncaster.

The gin has been recognised on a world scale.

"We received massive local support and positive feedback for our gin, so we decided to enter it into the 2022 World Gin Awards.

“Last week, we received confirmation that Danvm Dry Gin original was awarded Silver in the competitive England London Dry category.

"We are hugely proud of the award, which recognises the quality of our product, and puts Doncaster firmly on the map of premium artisan gins.

"We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

Danvm Dry Gin is currently available at the Badger Pantry Store based within the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and will soon be available to try at selected local independent bars and restaurants.

