Around 4,000 people searching for jobs in North Lincolnshire

The unemployment rate in North Lincolnshire is higher than the average for England, new data has revealed.

The latest ONS data shows that 5.4 per cent of people, aged between 16 and 64 and actively looking for a job, were unemployed in North Lincolnshire in 2018 – around 4,000 people.

Those figures were worked out as a monthly average across the year. That's higher than the average across England, where it was 4.1 per cent. In the UK as a whole, unemployment stood at 4.2 per cent.

More people were out of work in North Lincolnshire than in 2017, when the rate was five per cent. There were a further 25,000 people on average considered inactive in the area last year, as they were not actively seeking work for at least four weeks.

Alok Sharma, the minister of state for employment, said recent unemployment figures show the underlying resilience of the British economy.

He said: "The UK jobs market continues to go from strength to strength but we must not take this for granted.

"We need to work urgently to get behind a Brexit deal that protects this jobs record and gives employers the certainty to continue to invest in their workforce and boost wages.

"With more people in work than ever before, it is welcome news that wages are continuing to rise at their fastest rate in a decade.

“By increasing the living wage and personal tax allowance for 2019, this government is putting more money in people’s pocket, benefiting millions of families across the country."

Full-time workers in North Lincolnshire earned a median weekly salary of £533 in 2018, compared to £575 across England.

The ONS's deputy head of labour market statistics Matt Hughes said: "The jobs market remains robust, with the number of people in work continuing to grow.

"The increase over the past year is all coming from full-timers, both employees and the self-employed.

“Earnings have now been growing ahead of inflation for over a year, but in real terms, wage levels have not yet returned to their pre-downturn peak.”