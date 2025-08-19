Archaeological dig at Doncaster area Grade I listed building unearths new treasures

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
An archaeological dig at one of the Doncaster area’s most historic buildings has unearthed new treasures and artefacts during a summer exploration.

History buffs from across Britain have descended on the Old Rectory in Epworth for the annual event aimed at exploring the grounds of the house where John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, once lived.

Among them was Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher who said: “A highlight of mine each summer is joining the archaeological dig.

"This year people had travelled from as far as Liverpool and Skegness to take part.

An archaeological dig at The Old Rectory in Epworth has unearthed new treasures.placeholder image
An archaeological dig at The Old Rectory in Epworth has unearthed new treasures.

“The dig is following a suspected, now-hidden path between villages, first discovered from aerial footage taken last year.

"While I was there, the brilliant volunteer team unearthed old gun cartridges and other fascinating artefacts.

“Such a wonderful project, full of buried history being brought back to life.”

The Old Rectory is a Queen Anne-style building, rebuilt in 1709, which has been restored and is now the property of the Methodist Church of Great Britain, who maintain it as a museum.

The rectory was home to the rector of Epworth from 1697 to 1735, the Reverend Samuel Wesley, his wife Susanna and their 19 children, one of whom, John Wesley, grew up to become a founder of Methodism.

On 9 February 1709, while the Wesleys were resident, a fire burnt down the wooden rectory and it was rebuilt in brick and is now a Grade I listed building, attracting thousands of visitors from around the globe each year.

