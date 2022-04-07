Apprentices’ create specially adapted home for Doncaster residents

The property, which had previously been privately owned, was purchased by St Leger Homes so that it could be brought back into use and offered to people on Doncaster Council’s Accessible Housing Register (AHR).

The AHR holds details of people who have a disability, or other health needs, which means that they require specially adapted homes.

Andy Wilson (Bricklayer); Andy Lofthouse (Bricklayer); Chris Margrave (Director of Property Services at St Leger Homes); Cllr Glyn Jones (Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Business); Mackenzie Booth (Apprentice Bricklayer); Charlie Curry (Apprentice Bricklayer)

Apprentices were tasked with widening doorways to make the home accessible for wheelchair users or walking aids, building an extension on the back of the property, seeding

a new lawn and laying wheelchair accessible paving.

Chris Margrave, Director of Property Services at St Leger Homes, said: “With this scheme we saw a fantastic opportunity to provide a high quality, bespoke home that will benefit local people with special housing needs for years to come.