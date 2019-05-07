The dream summer job does exist, and you could be the perfect fit.

SpaSeekers are looking for someone to become their official spa tester and professional hot-tubber this summer.



Spend your summer earning money for getting pampered and swimming in infinity pools between June and August, picking up a cool £500 for your time.

All you have to do is chill and Instagram it!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE



Applying is simple, all you have to do is...

Share your favourite holiday snap of you living your best life with SpaSeekers on social. Whether that’s you on the beach, in the hot tub, or sipping a drink in the sun.

Post your snap on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, remembering to tag @SpaSeekers and use the hashtag #dreamsummerjob

Entries CLOSE on May 31st