Appeal launched to find new volunteers for Doncaster branch of Samaritans

An appeal has been launched to find new volunteers for the Doncaster branch of the Samaritans.

The organisation’s team of volunteers run more than 200 branches and locations across the UK and Ireland, with staff offering their time to help to deliver the 24-hour emotional support service to callers in many ways, from answering telephones and emails, to fundraising, generating publicity, administration and finance.

The call has gone out to find people to help in Doncaster.

You don’t need to have been through a particular life experience or be from a certain walk of life.

Become a volunteer for the Samaritans.

Anyone who wants to help others, is tolerant and open-minded is welcome to apply.https://www.samaritans.org/support-us/volunteer/

A spokesperson said: “Above all you’ll have the incredible satisfaction of knowing you’re helping people who are in despair. In addition, you’ll learn valuable new skills, make new friendships, and be part of an amazing group of people.

Listening volunteers answer calls and messages from people who really need someone to talk to. You’ll be based in one of 201 branches in the UK and Ireland.

Events volunteers help support Samaritans fundraisers at events like the London Marathon. You can get involved on event day as a cheerer, photographer or massage therapist.

Support volunteers help branches in a variety of ways, marketing services, fundraising, organising events, providing IT support or helping out in shops.