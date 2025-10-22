Appeal launched to find Doncaster dog that went missing after parcel delivery

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
Members of the public are being called on to help track down a dog which has gone missing after escaping from its garden following a parcel delivery.

Oscar, a young chihuahua cross, went missing from his home in Woodlands on September 21 after getting through an open gate.

Now a huge search of the community is being planned in a bid to find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as rough coated, tan and white in colour and escaped the garden in Cemetery Road.

An appeal has been launched to find missing Oscar.placeholder image
An appeal has been launched to find missing Oscar.

A social media post about the incident reads: “We are told food and cameras were placed with no luck - and drones were also deployed but found nothing.

“There have been no confirmed sightings since 1 October, when he was allegedly seen running scared near Brodsworth Quarry.

“We will be printing hundreds of posters and flyers over the coming days, if anybody is able to help with putting some up in the area over the weekend please please spare an hour of your time and help us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We need to walk the entire community in case he has slipped into water or got himself caught up somewhere. It is a vast area and we need boots on the ground.

“We will organise a meet and coordinated search over the weekend depending on people's availability so please get in touch.

“Any sightings, information or offers of availability to help please contact 07866 026343 or 07587 298408.”

Anyone spotting Oscar has been urged not to try and chase, coax, call or whistle him or attempt to catch him.

Related topics:DoncasterWoodlands
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice