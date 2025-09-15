Appeal launched for knitted hearts for Doncaster people on end of life care

An appeal has been launched for knitters and crocheters to create “comfort hearts” for families and friends of people on end of life care in Doncaster.

City undertaker Doncaster Funerals is acting as a collecting point for the creations.

A spokesperson said: “We are humbled to be able to support the End of Life Care Team at DRI by offering our funeral home as a drop-off location for comfort hearts.

“These small handmade hearts provide a huge amount of comfort to patients and their families during incredibly difficult times. Sadly, supplies are running low, and more are urgently needed.

“If you are able to knit or crochet some hearts, we would be so grateful.”

Patterns can be shared if you need them, and the preferred colours are red, pink or blue .

You can bring donations to Doncaster Funerals 41 Princegate, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3EN and they will make sure they are delivered safely to the team.