Appeal launched for Doncaster man to get record number of cards on 102nd birthday

An appeal has been launched for a Doncaster man to receive a record number of cards on his 102nd birthday.

Leslie Alpe, a resident of The Royal Care Home in Rossington, will mark his big day on July 29 – and bosses at the home want help from members of the public in sending in cards for him to open on the day.

Activities manager Rachael Soros said: “I am trying to make it a special day for him and I have put it out to local schools and the Rossington community for him to receive as many birthday cards as possible.

"People have been so generous and with support from other countries including Australia and Malta."

She added: “Leslie loves reading, music and red wine. His secret to getting to 102 is wine and music!

"He also loves playing cards and singing – and sings Beethoven in German.

"He’s such a knowledgable man, he’s just amazing and deserves the world.

"His wise words to the younger generation are to take every chance and opportunity you get with both hands and have no regrets - that’s why I got to be where I am.”

In a message, Leslie said: “I have played many sports over the years including cricket, snooker, rugby and have always kept myself fit therefore I have always had good health.

"Over the last 100 years I have throughly enjoyed my life, I have done what I wanted to do. I had a very good job as an engineer in Africa, I enjoyed life comfortably with music and wine.

"I have made good with what God gave me. I was lucky in life.

"I hope today and in the future your steps are always pleasant.”

Born in 1923, five years after the end of World War One, there have been 21 Prime Ministers in his lifetime along with five monarchs.

It was also the year the world famous Hollywood sign was first inaugurated in the United States – although it originally read Hollywoodland.

Cards can be sent to Leslie Alpe, The Royal Care Home, Queen Mary’s Road, New Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0SN.